Acadia Hiker Thanks MDI Search and Rescue Team after 60 Foot Fall

A hiker from Quebec is saying thank you to the folks at MDI Search and Rescue.

Xavier Morin, 28, was hiking the Precipice Trial at Acadia in October of last year when he fell 60 feet off a cliff.

It took nine hours to rescue him.

Morin has almost fully recovered from a broken leg.

He showed his appreciation with a detailed thank you letter to first responders.

Davin O’Connell, President of MDI Search and Rescue, says the kind gesture did not go unnoticed.

“We did about 30 rescues this year and we probably heard back with thank you letters from maybe four or five of those people,” said O’Connell. “So it is pretty rare to hear back. We’re all volunteers and so to hear back from somebody we rescued, or one of our patients, it really makes your day and it really makes it all worthwhile.”

We’re told MDI Search and Rescue is almost entirely funded through donations from the community.

If you’re interested in making a donation, click here.