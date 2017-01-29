Variably Cloudy, with Mountain Snow Showers Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Our quiet weather pattern will continue across Maine tomorrow through Tuesday. A rather strong, but moisture limited cold front will slide across Maine later tomorrow, with another round of snow showers, mainly over the north and mountains. Behind the cold front a noticeably colder airmass will filter into Maine for Monday and Tuesday and for a change the temps across our region will run a few degrees below normal as highs hold in the mid teens north to the upper 20s along the coast.

A clipper type storm system will move southeast out of the Canada Rockies later Monday and then slide southeast towards the Northern Ohio River Valley later Tuesday. The storm will likely move east towards New England Tuesday night and it may try to reform in the Gulf of Maine Wednesday morning. If the storm doesn’t reform in the Gulf of Maine nothing more than a bit of light snow or snow showers will likely fall across our area, but if the storm reforms just to our east parts of Eastern Maine could see a burst of steadier snow Wednesday. A ridge of arctic high pressure building south out of central Canada will bring generally fair but cold conditions to New England Thursday through Saturday.

Today: Partly sunny, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and a period of scattered snow showers north, with high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers ending, then partly cloudy, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps between 5 and 15.

Monday: Partly sunny and cold, with high temps in the mid teens north to mid 20s south.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with possible light snow late and at night, with high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Wednesday: Possible morning light snow then partly cloudy late, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the mid teens to mid 20s from north to south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist