Protest at Bangor International Airport

Joining thousands of other across the country, protesters converged outside the Bangor International Airport to protest a recent executive order made by President Donald Trump.

“As Americans, we are here to like stand up and speak out. We can’t be silent about the unconstitutional executive order that the president signed,” says Dina Yacoubagha.

The order bans citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The decision caused many to speak out against the president.

“I believe that this ban is immoral and inhumane, and un-American, and un-Christian, and I’m just appalled by it,” says Alice Openshaw.

Some people we spoke to say the order goes against American values.

Others worry about the safety of families fleeing from war-torn countries like Syria.

“These are people, human beings, and some of them are in very, very desperate situations, and I just think as Americans that we should be doing what we can to help,” says Openshaw.

“Other people who were forced to leave because they lost everything. All they need is just a safe place to go to. That’s all they’re looking for,” says Yacoubagha.

In the wake of President Trump’s order, a federal judged ordered an emergency stay, barring U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from the countries effected by the executive order. Still many people are unhappy about the current situations which has left many refugees with nowhere to go.

“i think that America should accept refugees, and everybody that comes here. I just want to keep America safe again,” says Owen Beane.

“Being an American citizen, I have the right to say what’s in my mind without being afraid of being persecuted, and we need to stand up. This is what America is all about. It’s about multiculturalism. It’s about diversity. It’s about like all of us being together. This is what made America great,” says Yacoubagha.