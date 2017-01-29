WATCH LIVE

Maine Men’s Hockey Gets Puck Luck… Completes Weekend Sweep of UMass 

Eric Gullickson
Jan 29, 201712:06 AM EST
Sports

NCAA DI HOCKEY

HOCKEY EAST

MEN

MAINE 2, UMASS 2

 

WOMEN

PROVIDENCE 6, MAINE 4

© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy