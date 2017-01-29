Couples Plan, Design and Explore Dream Weddings at Annual Show

The Maine Wedding Association held its annual Bangor Wedding Show on Sunday.

Hundreds of brides and grooms along with their families and friends packed the Cross Insurance Center to help plan their dream weddings.

“You can see your options. It’s great to have everything at once so you’re not stressed for time at the end of your planning. so, this is a great pre-planning. This is peak planning season for weddings so it’s great for everyone,” says Kelli Bailey, Live Events Coordinator for Town Square Media.

The show offers people a chance to meet with industry members to get tips on how to make their wedding day even more special and ease the burden of planning.

“I think one of the biggest questions we get asked is about timelines. When do i need to order this? When do i need to come in for an appointment?” says Courtney Wetzel, Owner of Blush Bridal & Formal.

“We love doing shows like this, because it kind of enables us to give brides a glimpse into what we do without having to set foot in the store. it kind of brings things to them, and let’s them kind of have a hands on experience. get to know us. get to know the brand,” says Wetzel.

There were also great opportunities to meet with vendors, photographers, musicians, and anything else needed for a perfect wedding.

“it’s a great response. Everybody seems really happy. the booths are really spectacular this year. Very interactive, and we couldn’t be any happier with all of the exhibitors. It’s just truly really a great show,” says Bailey.

And of course, the Bangor Wedding Show is a great chance to show off the unique and romantic side of Maine.

“Within the state of Maine, we still have an incredible representation of professionals who can put on an amazing event, and give people a really meaningful experience. I think it’s kind of important for us to come together like this in order to show people that,” says Wetzel.

“A lot of people don’t know what Maine has to offer. A lot of people just think there’s maybe only one or two venues at hotels, but there’s venues all over the state. It’s such a beautiful state, so it’s nice to get everyone out,” says Bailey.