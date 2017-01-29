Auctions Raise Funds for Bangor Project Graduation

Dozens of folks were in Bangor Sunday for a chance to benefit some local high school seniors.

Hundreds of items were up for grabs in the Bangor High School Red Barry Gymnasium.

Both a live and silent auction were held.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event go to benefit the school’s Project Gradation….an all night chemical free party to keep the kids safe.

Over thirteen thousand dollars worth of items were donated for the fundraiser.

“I just can’t even say enough how generous the Bangor community and families have been to us. We would walk into a business and it was right away ‘ Yes, what would you like? How can I help? It’s meant a lot,” says Fundraising Organizer Janice Rand.

“It’s about the community. We’ve all taken a lot to try and succeed. It’s all about coming together and raising as much money as we can for the students. It means a lot. It does,” says RaeKwon Norwood, a Bangor High senior.

The auction was emceed by TV 5’s own Joy Hollowell and Todd Simcox.

Graduation for Bangor High School is June 11th.