Variably Cloudy, with Mountain Snow Showers Sunday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Our rather quiet weather pattern will continue across Maine tomorrow through Tuesday. Over the next few days a couple of cold fronts move southeast out of Canada and then crosses New England. As each cold front slips east across New England the airmass over our region will turn progressively cooler. Each cold front will be accompanied by a period of snow flurries and snow showers, with the bulk of the snow showers falling over the Western Maine Mountains and far northern parts of the state.

. The last and strongest cold front will slide across Maine later tomorrow, with another round of snow showers, mainly over the north and mountains. Behind the cold front a noticeably colder airmass will filter into Maine for Monday and Tuesday and for a change the temps across our region will run a few degrees below normal as highs hold in the mid teens north to the upper 20s along the coast.

A clipper type storm system will move southeast out of Canada later Monday and then slide east towards the Northern Ohio River Valley later Tuesday. The storm will likely move east towards New England Tuesday night and may try to reform in the Gulf of Maine Wednesday morning. If the storm doesn’t reform in the Gulf of Maine nothing more than a bit of light snow or snow showers will likely fall across our area, but if the storm reforms just to our east parts of Maine could see a burst of steadier snow Wednesday. A ridge of arctic high pressure will likely bring fair but cold conditions to Maine next Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mountain snow showers, with a diminishing breeze and low temps in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with scattered snow showers north and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Monday: Partly sunny and cold, with high temps in the mid teens north to mid 20s south.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with possible light snow late and at night, with high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Wednesday: Possible early snow then partly cloudy, with high temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist