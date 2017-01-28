UMaine Humanities Day Celebrates Creativity Across Downtown Bangor

Folks in downtown Bangor took part in the fifth annual Maine Humanities Day.

The day celebrates the humanities: art, literature and history.

Events across the Bangor community included poetry readings at the Discovery Museum, tours of the UMaine Museum of Art’s latest exhibit and a performance by the women’s a capella group Renaissance.

Organizers say the day is about making connections in ways you might not otherwise have.

“Often if you go to the museum, or to an event, you would go with your family, you would stay within that unit. Here, you’re invited to speak outside of your group and meet all kinds of different people to take a little time-out from what William Wordsworth called ‘getting and spending’ to really talk about issues,” says Jennifer Moxley, Director of the UMaine Humanities Center.

There is still one more event Saturday night.

Starting at 7:30, there will be a reading by author Mira Ptacin at the Rock and Art Shop.