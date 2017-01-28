Protesters Gather in Bangor to Take Stand Against Dakota Acess, Keystone Pipelines

“People need to start realizing the direction we’re going, and how dangerous it is.”

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to advance the Dakota Access and Keystone pipelines.

On Saturday, a group of protesters stood outside TD Bank in Bangor to voice their displeasure.

“It was a good decision to stop the pipeline route, and now the new president has signed a referendum or whatever to reverse that. I think it’s absurd and ridiculous. We don’t need the oil. We need to keep carbon in the ground to have any chance of limiting severe climate change,” says Bill Wood.

“The movement of indigenous people gathering at Standing rock is a really important movement for the United States and the world. I wanted to support that in any way I could,” says Susan Lauchlan.

Protesters say the building of the pipelines infringes on water rights of people along the routes. But there is also a concern about climate change.

“Well, it could mean the end of our species. Most species on Earth if we don’t do something if this continues to accelerate,” says Joseph Montillo.

“I’m willing to be cold so that my kids and grand-kids aren’t too warm. Basically doing what i can for stopping climate change,” says Wood.

“Climate change to me is real. All of the evidence is there. The vast majority of all of the climate scientists in the world agree,” says Joseph Montillo.

Protesters met outside the branch of TD Bank in hopes that the larger firm will stop providing project loans to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“We’re not going to be able to change Trump’s mind, but we might be able to change investor’s minds,” says Wood,

The march in Bangor is part of a global week of action.

Protesters say they are praying for a change of policy.

“We are the people, and we are the resistance, and we’re going to fight for the rights for humanity,” says Renee Montillo.