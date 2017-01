GSA’s Schildroth, Searsport’s Grant hit 1000 Point Career Marks… Area Scores

George Stevens’ Taylor Schildroth and Searsport’s Barrett Grant both hit the 1000 career point milestone on Saturday. Congrats to both and thanks to their friends and family for the information and media to use.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

BUCKFIELD 43, VINALHAVEN 40

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 56, JONESPORT-BEALS 52

FORT KENT COMMUNITY 52, WOODLAND 51

GEORGE STEVENS 75, PENQUIS VALLEY 42

GREENVILLE 44, BANGOR CHRISTIAN 40

HERMON 41, JOHN BAPST MEMORIAL 37

HODGDON 58, SHEAD 45

HOULTON 47, OLD TOWN 46

ISLESBORO CENTRAL 69, NORTH HAVEN COMMUNITY 44

LEE ACADEMY 71, MATTANAWCOOK ACADEMY 58

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND 80, CARIBOU 38

PRESQUE ISLE 71, ELLSWORTH 51

VALLEY 68, SEARSPORT DISTRICT 42

GIRLS

CALAIS 80, LEE ACADEMY 14

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 56, JONESPORT-BEALS 43

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND 56, CARIBOU 44

MOUNT VIEW 51, MARANACOOK COMMUNITY 29

PRESQUE ISLE 41, ELLSWORTH 30

SEARSPORT DISTRICT 49, VALLEY 48

SHEAD 41, HODGDON 30

VINALHAVEN 48, BUCKFIELD 28

WOODLAND 42, FORT KENT COMMUNITY 32