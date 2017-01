Five-Year-Old Steuben Boy Gets His Make-A-Wish

A child from Steuben got his wish granted from the Make-A-Wish foundation Saturday.

Five-year-old Ryker Chase left the Bangor International Airport on his way to a Disney cruise.

He was greeted at his home and escorted by the Red Knights Motorcycle Club as well as members of the Steuben Fire Department.

Also seeing him off on his journey were a pirate and a princess.

The seven thousand dollars for his make-a-wish trip was raised by the Red Knights last year.