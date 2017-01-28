Dog Bite Prevention Training Seminar in Brewer

Animal lovers came out to Brewer Saturday for a workshop on how to prevent dog bites.

The local library hosted a seminar with the Paws Down Training Service.

Lessons included recognizing presentations, hand-outs on aggressive behavior, and hands on practice with therapy dogs.

Organizers of the day say the goal is to get people comfortable around dogs whether they’re strangers or part of the family.

“Our biggest hope is people will be more confident and safe when they’re interacting with a new dog or a dog they’ve had for years that’s getting older and a little cranky. We’re just hoping people will be able to feel that confidence and safe when they’re interacting with animals,” says Library Director Katie Conner.

Conner tell us that they hope to hold more events that benefit the community like this in the future.