Dixfield Man Killed in Saturday Morning Crash

A man is dead following a crash in Phillips Saturday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Loren Keim of Dixfield was traveling on Weld Road when he failed to stop at an intersection.

He then struck the trailer of a tractor-trailer traveling on Rangeley Road.

Keim was flown to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Keim was the son of Republican State Senator Lisa Keim.