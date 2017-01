Brewer’s Austin Lufkin Wins Defensive Gaziano Award

The Frank Gaziano Memorial Awards were given to the top high school offensive and defensive linemen in Maine today in Augusta. Brewer’s Austin Lufkin is the defensive award winner. Just a beast for the Witches who finished regional runner up.

The offensive lineman Gaziano award went to Thornton Academy’s Nick Bartholomew. The winners each get a $5,000 scholarship.