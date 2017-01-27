Warning: Grandparents Scam

Another warning about bogus calls targeting grandparents.

Scammers call pretending to be a family member and asking for money to cover medical expenses or a legal problem.

If you get a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a relative, double-check with a family member.

You can also ask the person on the phone questions only a real family member would know.

If the scammer is threatening, hang up.

If someone you know has targeted in this way, you can call the US Senate Aging Committee Fraud Hotline 1-855-303-9470.