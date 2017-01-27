Variably Cloudy & Breezy Today, Quiet Stretch Ahead

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere, spinning over eastern Canada, will influence our weather over the next few days. Moisture wrapping around the low will result in variably cloudy skies today, Saturday and Sunday. Weak disturbances wrapping around the low will occasionally move through the region giving us a chance for a few snow showers over the next few days too with the best chance being over northern areas and in the mountains. Colder air wrapping around the low will also be slowly moving into the region over the next few days with temperatures becoming more seasonable as the weekend wears on and especially into early next week.

A cold front will cross the state later Sunday and Sunday night which will usher the colder air into the region. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s for highs. As the colder air moves in later Sunday night behind the cold front, temperatures for Monday will be in the 20s and in the upper teens to mid-20s for Tuesday. It looks like our next chance for widespread snow showers or possibly some steadier light snow will arrive Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night otherwise our forecast looks pretty quiet with no major storms in sight.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy and breezy. Scattered snow showers possible. Highs between 29°-41°. West wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible up north and in the mountains. Lows between 18°-27°. West wind around 10 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs between 27°-37°. West wind 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs between 29°-37°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs mainly in the 20s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW