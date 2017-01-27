Variably Cloudy, Breezy and Turning Cooler through the Weekend

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A brisk west wind will usher a slightly cooler airmass into our region today but highs will still run several degrees above normal. Another cold front will move east across New England Saturday, with once again slightly cooler temps will arrive here as the front passes offshore. A somewhat stronger cold front will slide across the Northeast later Sunday, with another round of snow showers, mainly across the north and mountains. Behind the cold front a noticeably colder airmass will filter into Maine for Monday and Tuesday and for a change the temps across our region will run a few degrees below normal as highs hold in the mid teens north to the mid to upper 20s along the coast.

A clipper type storm will move slip southeast towards the Ohio River Valley later Tuesday and then move east towards New England Tuesday night and Wednesday. The storm may bring a period of light snow to our Region Wednesday, but at this time it appears the storm will be rather weak and moisture starved and only minor accumulations seem likely.

Today: Variably cloudy, with scattered snow showers north, blustery and cooler, with high temps in the 30s. West wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with mountain snow showers and high temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with scattered snow showers north and high temps in the 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds late, with high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.



Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist