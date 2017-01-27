WATCH LIVE

UMaine Hockey Opens Weekend With win Over UMass 

Eric Gullickson
Jan 27, 201711:40 PM EST
Sports

NCAA MEN’S HOCKEY

HOCKEY EAST

MAINE 4, UMASS 1

© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy