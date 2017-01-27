U-Maine Study to Help Salmon Farmers

The decline in salmon egg survival has been a puzzling mystery to New England salmon farmers for more than 15 years.

Heather Hamlin, U-Maine Assistant Professor of Aquaculture and Marine Biology says, “They used to be able to rely on at least 80 percent embryo survival, 80 even up to 95, maybe even higher survival, but over these past 15 years survival has dropped to about an average of 50 percent. so, it’s a major decline and it’s creating a financial bottleneck for commercial producers.

Now a University of Maine study has found that two hormones may play a significant role in increasing the survival rate.

Hamlin says, “One is a androgen, so it sort of has male effects. The other is an estrogen so, it has female effects. But, what those two hormones is, they’re much higher in females that have high embryo survival than in the females that produce very very poor batches.

While this study is a piece of the puzzle researchers say more studies are needed to fully understand and correct the problem.

Hamlin says, “We believe the endocrine system is involved because of this really high correlation and so now what we’re hoping to do is do some other genetic work and follow that up and try and understand other mechanisms that might be involved.”

They say their ultimate goal is to help New England salmon farmers.

Hamlin says, “Right now they have to plan for far more eggs than they actually need because of this unpredictability. some years are better than others. so, if we can make it such that we can eliminate this as a potential problem then that could leave them instead of having tanks that they need for these extra eggs, these are tanks that they might be able to now use for additional animals which could really increase their productivity and the financial aspects of the projects, so it’s really an important part.”

Hamlin says, “We plan to continue this study because obviously we’ve found a couple of pieces of that puzzle, but we have more pieces of that puzzle to work on and so we’re really excited about the future.”