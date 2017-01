Train and Car Collide in Portland

(WMTW) A 56-year-old man was taken to a hospital after an Amtrak train hit his car in Portland Friday morning.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Two children in the car were not hurt.

No one on the train was injured.

The collision happened at a crossing on Brighton Avenue.

Witnesses told police the driver passed a line of cars and went around train barriers when his car was hit.