Shared Decision Making to Help Taper Opioid Addiction

The Acadia Hospital in Bangor is using a different approach to treat opioid addiction.

The method is called Shared Decision Making.

The idea is to include patients in the planning of the recovery process.

Physicians hope this will lead to easier and more effective treatment options for every individual case.

“Shared decision making helps us kind of slow down and really empathize with the patient, understand how difficult this is, and express to patients that we are willing to partner with them and walk out of these woods together,” explains Jesse Higgins, Director of Behavioral Health Integration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Maine has one of the highest opioid overdose death rates in the country.