Senator King Joining National Laboratory Officials & UMaine Today to Announce Innovative Partnership to Grow Maine’s Forest Economy

From Release:

One week after the Economic Development Assessment Team released its report on how to strengthen Maine’s forest economy, U.S. Senator Angus King will join with officials from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Maine to start implementing its recommendations, beginning with the announcement of a partnership between ORNL and UMaine to advance innovative forest bio-based manufacturing and grow the state’s forest products sector today at the University of Maine at Orono.

Senator King, who originally requested the formation of the EDAT in March 2016 with Senator Susan Collins, will receive a private briefing from officials with the Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office, ORNL, and UMaine about the partnership, and then tour the Alfond Advanced Manufacturing Lab for Structural Thermoplastics.

In the afternoon, Senator King will convene a conversation with health care providers and experts at Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln where he will continue to discuss the ramifications that a repeal of the Affordable Care Act would have on rural hospitals across Maine.