New U-Maine Partnership

U-Maine announced a partnership today that aims to strengthen Maine’s forest economy by bringing new technology jobs to the state.

It’s a partnership with the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Senator Angus King joined officials for the signing and says he’s very supportive of this pact. He says,”What we’re talking about now is building upon, not replacing, the traditional forest based economy of Maine because saw mills and paper and paper products are still important, but also finding new markets and new products and new ways to add value and jobs in the State of Maine based upon this resource that we have.”

Oak Ridge lab and U-Maine signed a letter of intent documenting their commitment to work together to advance and support the state’s forest products sector.