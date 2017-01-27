National Chocolate Cake Day!

If you were looking for a reason to cheat on your New Year’s diet, look no further. January 27th is national chocolate cake day! At Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery in Old Town, head baker Avery Sawyer is getting in to the spirit of the day.

“The fundamentals of chocolate cake haven’t changed a bit in hundreds of years. It’s one of those ‘if it works, don’t break it.’”

So how does Governor’s make their famous cake?

“I take all of the dry ingredients, the flour, the sugar, the coca powder, baking soda, a little baking powder. And then I sift them through. And then I add all of my wet ingredients, eggs, oil and water.”

When the ingredients are properly mixed, the batter gets poured into pans. Then it’s in to the oven for a half hour to bake.

“When they are cool, I frost them. A three layer cake, you frost them between each layer and then frost it all the way around. And then I put a little chocolate syrup on the top.”

Sawyer has gone to school to learn his craft, but he says he first learned how to bake chocolate cake from his great grandmother.

“I think it’s just a comfort food. Its chocolate and it’s something that you’ve always been used to having. Mom used to make it, grandma use to make it. It’s just something that’s always there.”

And now that the cake is ready, it’s off to the display case until it’s time to be served to hungry customers with big sweet-tooths.

“I see them out there eating my cake quite often and it makes me think that I’ve accomplished something and I’ve done something right. I’ve carried on a tradition that’s been ongoing for 50 plus years. So it makes me feel really good about myself.”