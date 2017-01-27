Man Stabbed in Waterville During Alleged Drug Deal

A drug deal gone bad, that’s what police are saying took place this week in Waterville.

The Kennebec Journal reports Tuesday night police were told someone was being dragged down Silver Street after being hit by a car.

Police say 25-year-old Kevin Coutu emerged from a house with severe abrasions on his legs, arms and hands.

He refused medical help.

Police say he told them he tried to buy pot from a person who hit him with a car.

Meanwhile, police were told someone was stabbed during what was called a “drug rip off.”

Police say a 20-year-old woman told them she and friends tried to buy pot from the driver of a car who Coutu allegedly stabbed in the upper body.

Police found the SUV at a hospital, with a knife inside, and some crack cocaine.

Coutu is charged with elevated aggravated assault, robbery and violating bail.

No word yet on what has become of the person accused of driving the car.