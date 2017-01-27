Maine Police Departments Collaborate to Fight Opioid Addiction

From WMTW:

A new program unveiled Thursday is bringing local police departments together in the battle against opioid addiction.

The Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program is a state-funded grant program aimed at starting the treatment process and sustaining long-term recovery.

Police from Windham, Buxton and Gorham are also involved in the program, which establishes a recovery liaison who will rotate between the participating police departments to help people get the support they need.

“I know what is feels like,” said Seth Blais, a former addict who is now an addiction coach. “I know what it feels like to wake up with that hopelessness and to not be able to see a way out.”

Westbrook police Chief Janine Roberts hopes police officers will be seen as allies in the recovery process, not adversaries.

“The reality is, every life is worth saving,” Roberts said.

Officers from neighboring police departments agreed.

“Our biggest role is the preservation of life,” Gorham police Chief Daniel Jones said. “Can anybody argue that this is not serving that role?”

Recovery liaison Danielle Rideout believes that the program will help those in need make better decisions.

“Opioid use disorder is a devastating disease that causes people to make terrible decisions, good people to make terrible decisions,” Rideout said.

The Westbrook Police Department will host training sessions for officers and community members to further raise awareness and understanding of those living with opioid use disorder.

“No one entity can deal with this epidemic alone,” Windham police Chief Kevin Schofield said.

The program is another example of how local police departments are changing their approach to combating addiction.

“I really respect and admire the way law enforcement has stepped up to the plate to champion these really progressive programs,” said Shelby Briggs, coordinator of the Community Approach to Stopping Heroin for the Westbrook Police Department.

Blais wishes he had access to the program when he was struggling with addiction.

“Having somebody at that time that could guide me and give me specific action steps to take, and somebody that I could be in touch with and turn to, would have saved years of pain for myself personally,” he said. “I know it’s going to help so many other people.”