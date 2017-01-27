Maine High Court: No Damages In Wrongful Birth Suit

The state’s highest court says a Newport woman who gave birth after a federally supported health care center in Albion failed to give her a temporary birth control device cannot get any money for her claim.

Kayla Doherty says she went to the health center 5 years ago, but later learned the device – which is inserted into a patient’s arm – was never installed.

She gave birth in June 2014 and then sued Merck and the U.S. government.

She was seeking $250,000 in damages under the state’s wrongful-birth statute.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that Doherty’s claim doesn’t satisfy the standards of the statute.

The court says temporary birth control implants aren’t legally recognized as sterilization procedures.