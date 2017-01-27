Maine Governor: No More Welfare For Those With Drug Felonies

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor wants to abandon drug testing for some welfare recipients.

Instead, Gov. Paul LePage simply wants to make people convicted of a felony drug offense after 1996 ineligible to receive cash assistance and food stamps.

The idea is within the governor’s 230-page budget proposal, and comes as Maine legalizes recreational marijuana. The governor’s proposal is getting pushback from advocates for low-income individuals, who say it’s erroneous to assume everyone with a felony conviction is a serious drug offender.

More states are opting out of federal law prohibiting welfare for such individuals. The Congressional Research Service found three states have a lifetime ban on both cash benefits and food stamps.

One Maine welfare recipient tested positive for drugs from April through June 2015. State officials haven’t provided recent data.