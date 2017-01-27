LePage Drops Nomination Of Criticized Board Pick

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage is dropping his nomination of a former legislator to a state agency board that the lawmaker opposed funding.

Former Republican state Rep. Michael Timmons this week defended his nomination to the Land for Maine’s Future Board and told The Associated Press he has the experience for the job. He said the governor’s his friend and that he works with LePage like any other superior.

The AP obtained a copy of LePage’s Jan. 27 letter withdrawing the nomination.

Timmons lost re-election in 2015 after switching his vote to support LePage’s veto of legislation requiring the governor to sell bonds to support Land for Maine’s Future. Timmons’ home district of Cumberland needed the funding for a conservation project, and ultimately received it.

Timmons didn’t immediately comment Friday.