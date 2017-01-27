‘Kenney’ Awards Draws Hundreds to Augusta

The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses and professionals at their second annual ‘Kenney’ awards Friday night.

More than 700 people were in attendance at the Augusta Civic Center.

This year, the audience had the chance to vote live, using their cell phones, to determine the winner of some awards.

The night’s big winner was Mark Johnston, who earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Peter G. Thompson Award (goes to) Mark Johnston, the former president of Kennebec Savings Bank. Our large business winner was Performance Foodservice- NorthCenter, and the small business is Emery’s Meat Market,” said Stacey Morrison, Chair of the Board of Directors, Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce.

For the full list of winners and nominees, please go to https://www.augustamaine.com/index.php/events/annual-awards-banquet/2017-award-winners.