Kayaker Treated For Hypothermia After Capsizing In Kittery

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Officials say a kayaker capsized in 43-degree water in Kittery and had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials say the 34-year-old kayaker was rescued on Thursday afternoon after overturning on the Piscataqua (pihs-KAT’-ah-kwah) River near Wood Island.

A passerby saw the kayaker in the water and notified the Coast Guard. A crew training on boat nearby found the kayaker within several minutes.

Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Christensen says they saw legs sticking out from under the kayak. She says the man must’ve used pocket of air in the kayak to breathe.

The unidentified kayaker wasn’t wearing a life jacket. The crew used scissors to remove his clothing. He was treated for hypothermia and shock.