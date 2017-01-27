Husson Accounting Students Give Free Tax Prep. Assistance

There’s free tax filing help available on the Husson University campus.

Accounting students are volunteering their time to help folks out.

If you have an income of less than $62,000 per year, you qualify for the free help.

We’re told by the Director of the Husson School of Accounthing, Dewey Martin, that this service benefits the students as well as the tax filers they assist, “It’s an educational site where our students help taxpayers learn how to file the returns themselves. Conceptually so they don’t have to come back next year, but obviously they can if they would really like to. So the students and the taxpayer sit side-by-side working with one of our laptops with the software on it. But the taxpayer actually handles all the data with the help from our students.”

The IRS taxpayer assistance program is open to any local resident or Husson University student who needs help with tax form preparation.

