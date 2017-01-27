Gov. LePage Signs Marijuana Moratorium Bill

Governor LePage signed the bill that will delay the retail sale of marijuana Friday night.

He announced the signing with a Facebook post with pictures of him signing and statement saying, “Despite Political Games from Speaker, Governor Signs Marijuana Moratorium Bill, Issues Executive Order.

Speaker Gideon refused to approve Governor’s amendments, then introduced her own bill with the same language.”

This after some lawmakers were growing frustrated over the governors refusal to act on a bill in an 11th-hour test of political will.

On Friday, Democratic Rep. Louie Luchini of Ellsworth accused the Republican governor of putting his ego ahead of protecting Mainers by his inaction on the emergency legislation.

Without the Governor’s signature, the marijuana legalization referendum would have gone into effect on Monday without addressing oversight of marijuana sales or closing a loophole that allows Mainers under 21 to possess the drug.

The Governor wanted the liquor and lottery agency to regulate the retail sale of marijuana instead of the agricultural department and funding for rule making. House Speaker Sara Gideon said a joint legislative committee should decide which agency has oversight.