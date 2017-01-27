Frustration Grows Over Inaction On Emergency Marijuana Bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Some lawmakers are growing frustrated over Maine Gov. Paul LePage’s refusal to act on a bill to delay the retail sale of marijuana in an 11th-hour test of political will.

On Friday, Democratic Rep. Louie Luchini of Ellsworth accused the Republican governor of putting his ego ahead of protecting Mainers by his inaction on the emergency legislation.

Without a delay, the marijuana legalization referendum will go into effect on Monday without addressing oversight of marijuana sales or closing a loophole that allows Mainers under 21 to possess the drug.

LePage wants the liquor and lottery agency to regulate the retail sale of marijuana instead of the agricultural department. He also wants money for rule making. House Speaker Sara Gideon said a joint legislative committee should decide which agency has oversight.