Former Health Club Manager in Rockland Accused of Stealing Thousands from Trade Winds Inn

The former manager of the health club at Trade Winds Inn in Rockland is accused of stealing more than $100,000 dollars from the company.

40-year-old Michael Morrison is charged with theft.

Police says he stole the money by keeping cash that was supposed to be deposited into the bank and misusing company credit cards.

The Village Soup reports Morrison embezzled at least $200,000 in all.

Morrison was arrested Thursday after Rockland police began investigating last summer.

We’re told the president of the company discovered some financial discrepancies and contacted authorities.