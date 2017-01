Finance Authority of Maine Approves $97 Million Bond

A local school and health care company will receive nice slices of a $97-million bond.

It was approved by the Finance Authority of Maine.

The money will be used to improve the general health of Maine students and businesses.

Husson University will use $10.3-million to refinance student apartments, and other renovations.

Lifeflight of Maine was approved for $2.5-million to help pay for a new helicopter and facility upgrades.