Challenger Learning Center Remembers It’s Namesake

Saturday marks the 31st anniversary of the Challenger Space Shuttle tragedy.

The day will be marked by the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor, which was created in honor of the lost crew.

Each year, the Stem Education Organization and 43 Challenger Centers across the U.S. help to educate 250,000 students.

The Maine challenger center was opened in 2004 and has welcomed more than 75,000 kids from throughout the state.