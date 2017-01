Camden Snow Bowl GM Resigns

Camden is looking for someone to take over management of its ski area.

Village Soup reports after four years on the job, Landon Fake resigned Thursday.

He had been the general manager of the Camden Snow Bowl and director of the town rec department.

In his letter to the town, Fake said he no longer felt he could be effective in the quote, “environment of intensely differing views”, about the Snow Bowl’s future.