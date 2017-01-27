Black Lives Matter Protesters Reach Agreement with Prosecutors

Charges were dropped against 17 people who were arrested in last summer’s Black Lives Matter protest in Portland after the protesters reached an agreement with prosecutors.

All 17 were charged with obstructing a public way.

Defense attorney Jon Gale said as part of the agreement, the protesters must pay a $200 fine and must avoid being arrested and charged with any criminal counts moving forward. They also have to meet face-to-face with Portland police to discuss what happened on the night of the protest.

The protesters were arrested July 15, 2016, while blocking Commercial Street after marching to Portland City Hall.