Bangor Man Accused of Passing Out in Car from Drugs Indicted for Cab Driver Robbery

A Bangor man police say took drugs and passed out while driving is now accused of trying to rob a cab driver.

27-year-old Brandon Knowles was indicted by a Penobscot County grand jury Wednesday for robbery, burglary and theft.

Prosecutors say he tried to hold up a cab driver in September but didn’t get any money.

In April he and a woman were in a car parked in the Broadway Plaza in Bangor.

Police say the pair drove off and experienced an adverse reaction to drugs.

We’re told emergency responders administered the drug Narcan to revive one of them.

Knowles was later charged with unlawful possession of drugs and operating under the influence.

He’s also been charged with failure to appear in court and violating conditions of release.