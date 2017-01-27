Attorney To Seek Bail For Maine Mom Charged With Murder

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — An attorney for a Maine woman charged in the death of her infant son said she’s a “wonderful mother” who deserves to be released on bail pending trial.

Police charged 32-year-old Miranda Hopkins of Troy earlier this month with murder in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson. Police said the baby suffered blunt force head injuries, rib fractures and bleeding on the surface of the brain.

The Morning Sentinel ( ) reports that Hopkins suggested that her baby could’ve been smothered accidentally by one of her other two children, both of whom are autistic.

Defense attorney Laura Shaw McDonald tells the newspaper her client is a good candidate for pre-trial bail, which is not common in murder cases. A bail revocation hearing is expected next month.