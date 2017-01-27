ACA Repeal Could Be Detrimental to Rural Hospitals

The repeal of the Affordable Care Act could be detrimental to rural communities in Maine, specifically hospitals.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, visited Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln Friday to discuss how it would impact them.

Employees at Penobscot Valley Hospital worry about the impact of an Affordable Care Act repeal, without replacement.

Sen. Angus King sat down with Gary Poquette, the hospital’s CEO – alongside him, his senior leadership team and board members, to examine the financial impact.

“The number of uninsured people will increase and when they come to use our facility, they won’t be able to pay for those services, which means our bad debts will increase and our financial viability will be jeopardized,” said Poquette.

He says for PVH, it could mean losing more than $1M per year.

King says he’s met with several rural hospital teams. All of them say an ACA repeal would be devastating to the economy.

“Not only will people lose their insurance, which is a huge personal human cost, but we’re talking about jobs in Maine,” said King.

“If you have insurance on the exchange and that coverage is gone, you will be uninsured. When you’re uninsured, you tend not to use services unless you really need them. And if you do use them and if you don’t have insurance, that ends up being a bad debt for us most of the time,” said Poquette.

While Sen. Susan Collins is one of several Republicans behind a replacement plan called the Patient Freedom Act, the future of American healthcare is still unclear.

“What’s the hurry? If we want to replace it, that’s fine. But let’s do it in a way that we don’t destroy people’s lives and threaten jobs in Maine in the process,” said King.