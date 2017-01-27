[jwplayer mediaid=”344310

UMHC brings a day of public humanities to downtown Bangor for a fun event on Saturday January 28th.

The programming for the day consists of a poetry workshop for kids, an a cappella performance, a discussion on medicine and the humanities, short lectures on the history of Bangor, a poetry slam, a reading by Mira Ptacin, and self-guided tours of UMMA.



All events are free and open to the public.

List of events:

10am-5pm Self-Guided Tours of UMaine Museum of Art. On exhibit now is Jared Cowan’s The Life of David, which inspired the 1pm discussion (see below for more details) on the relationship between art/humanities and medicine.

11-11:45 a.m. Funky Words and Punky Poetry, a children’s poetry workshop at the Maine Discovery Museum led by Jennifer Moxley, poet, UMaine English Professor, and UMHC Director. For kids ages 7-10.

Writing poems is as natural as skipping rope or stones, that is if you know how to do it! No rights or wrongs, only words, wishes, and dreams. We will start with a few simple poetry ideas and work together to create fun, true (and false!) original poems. After this special class you may look like a regular kid, but you will have discovered the hidden superpower known to all real poets: the power of words. Paper and pencils will be provided (please, no electronic devices or screens). Click here for more information.

12:00-12:45 Renaissance, in the Bangor Public Library atrium. The UMaine all female a cappella group will be performing in the atrium (1st floor) of the library. You can bring lunch and enjoy being serenaded while you eat.

1-2 Medicine and The Humanities, at the UMaine Museum of Art (UMMA). A discussion with Senator Geoffrey Gratwick, MD, Dr. Constance Albertson, Margery Irvine, and Dr. Jessica Miller on the relationship between medicine and the humanities. Afterwards, UMMA Education Coordinator Kat Johnson will introduce Jared Cowan’s The Life of David, the exhibit that inspired the discussion. Click here for more details on the participants.

2-3:30 A Brief History of Bangor, in the Bangor Public Library lecture hall (3rd floor). Short lectures dealing with a variety of topic relating to the history of Bangor. Doug Farnham speaking about the ice industry, Senator Gratwick about local medical practices, Nelson Durgin about Dow Air Force Base, and Mark Woodward about the history of the media in Bangor. Arranged by the Bangor Public Library.

4-6 Poetry Slam at Nocturnem Draft Haus. Conducted by the Dirigo Poetry Collective.

7:30-8:30 Reading by Mira Ptacin from her memoir, at The Rock and Art Shop. Arranged by the Norumbega Collective.