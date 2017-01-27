2017 Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner

The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor the site of a record setting celebration Friday evening.

The 2017 Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner drew nearly 1,100 guests.

It’s a chance for businesses and community members to be singled out for what they’ve done for the area in the past year, and in many cases much longer than that.

Chamber Chair Lee Speronis says the night is all about the honorees and the region.

“To understand that we are 21 communities” he said. “You can’t name all 21 in a title that would be impossible. Bangor is said more often and of course we’re proud of Bangor, I live in Bangor. But 21 communities strong and it’s remarkable when we work together how much we accomplish.”

Organizers say that preparations for next year’s event have already begun.