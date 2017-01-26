Waterville Man Withdraws Plea, Sexual Assault Trial Set For May

A Waterville man who admitted to breaking into a 73-year-old woman’s home and raping her at gunpoint withdrew his guilty pleas in court today.

33-year-old Mark Halle was set to be sentenced today.

He pleaded guilty in August of gross sexual assault, burglary and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Halle was originally scheduled for sentencing last September.

But the judge postponed it for a psychological evaluation.

His lawyers offered a plea deal that would cap his sentence at twenty years, because Halle admitted to the crime and had no criminal record.

But because Halle withdrew his pleas today, prosecutors will not move forward with a plea deal.

His trial is expected to begin in May.