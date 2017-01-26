Variably Cloudy and Mild, with Scattered Snow and Rain Showers Today

A weakening storm will slide east through New England today and bring a chance for some snow and rain showers to our region. Any accumulations of snow will be confined to northern parts of Maine and generally will range from a coating to 1″ in spots. Once again temps will still run several degrees above normal this afternoon as highs reach the mid 30s north and low 40s along the coastline. A cold front may bring a few snow showers to mainly northwestern parts of Maine tonight and Friday as it slides east across our area. The weekend looks generally dry and partly sunny, with temps slowly dropping back to more seasonable levels.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered rain and snow showers and a southwest breeze under 10 mph, with high temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, with scattered snow showers north, breezy and cooler, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the low 20s to near freezing.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Monday: Partly sunny and cold, with high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist