Variably Cloudy, A Few Rain & Snow Showers Possible This Afternoon

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A disturbance is forecast to cross the state today giving us a chance for a few rain and snow showers throughout the day. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s for highs. Skies will mostly cloudy tonight with a few snow showers possible mainly up north. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-20s to around 30° for nighttime lows.

Low pressure at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be spinning over eastern Canada for the end of the week through the weekend, keeping us under plenty of clouds Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Weak disturbances wrapping around the low could bring us a few snow showers mainly up north and in the mountains. Also colder, more seasonable air will gradually move in for the end of the week with temperatures in the mid-20s to mid-30s Saturday and Sunday.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy with a few scattered rain and snow showers possible. Highs between 34°-42°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Lows between 23°-31°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few snow showers possible up north and in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. West wind 10-18 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A bit colder. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW