Tobacco Control Report Finds Maine Must Do More to Protect Residents

The American Lung Association’s ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report says Maine has failed to do enough to implement policies that would save lives.

The annual report looks at a host of tobacco control policies from access to taxation.

Maine got disappointing grades in 2016 for its limited funding for tobacco prevention programs and the level of state tobacco taxes.

In 2005, Maine was the first state to receive straight A’s. But last year the state’s only impressive grades came from the strength of our smokefree workplace laws, and coverage and access to services to quit.

Legislation is in the works to raise the state’s minimum age of sale for tobacco to 21.

“Almost 95% of adult smokers have tried their first cigarette before the age of 18. So this proposal would really get tobacco out of high schools- a lot of 18-year-old kids still could be in high schools in Maine but if you push the retail sale age to 21, you’re really going to see an effect with up to a 10-12% decline in youth rates if this proposal was to advance,” said Lance Boucher, Director of Public Policy for the American Lung Association of the Northeast.

The report says one in four Maine high school students are using tobacco products and that nearly one in five Maine adults smoke.