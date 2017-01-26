Orono Call Center to Downsize, Over 100 Employees To Be Out of Work

More than 100 people are losing their jobs at a call center in Orono.

Officials tell us 109 customer service representatives are being let go at NexxLinx.

The workforce will drop from 200 employees to 70.

We spoke to the Chief Corporate Communciations Officer. He says they’ll be moving to a new location on Godfrey Drive in Orono.

We’re told management is in the process of talking to each employee individually.

They’ll be offered the opportunity to relocate.

NexxLinx has three more locations along the east coast.

“This is a regrettable step and it’s unfortunate. We’ve always been extremely proud and appreciative of our efforts of our Orono team. They’ve always performed excellently. This is simply a matter of changing economic conditions in the Maine area,” said Stephen A. Smith.

The staff will be cut by March 31st.

We’re told—effective immediately—employees will get a 20% salary raise before they lose their jobs.