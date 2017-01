Orono and Old Town Honor the Late Aaron Ricker Before Dual Meet

A rough week for Old Town high school as senior swimmer Aaron Ricker passed away after about a decade of battling cancer. He came up in the pool with Canoe City Swim Club both Orono and Old Town teams impacted by his passing.

Orono -vs- Old Town – 1/26/2017

Orono Home Meet

Wallace Pool, Orono, Maine.

Girls

Orono 60

Old Town 104

Boys

Orono 42

Old Town 126